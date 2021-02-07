BIG GAME COUNTDOWN THE GAME'S ON
Pawtucket resident wins Madden ’21 video game championship

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Rhode Islander Jake Wallack says he only plays about four hours of the popular Madden football video game daily, but it’s clearly paying off.

Wallack, a Moses Brown graduate and second year student at Northeastern, won the national championship Friday night and a cool $150,000.

He represented the Detroit Lions with a roster of current and former players including Barry Sanders and Rich Gannon.

Wallack knocked off a former Madden champion and untimely came out on top of a group of around 40 thousand players.

Wallack said he started to play more during the pandemic and first started playing Madden with the 2005 version.

Qualifying for the tournament began in August. Wallack said he expects to defend his title next year.

