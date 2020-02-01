Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: State of the Bay

‘Our crew is second to none’: FOX ready for Super Bowl spotlight

The Big Game

by: Austin Kellerman

Posted: / Updated:
Big Game Coverage on WPRI.com

LOS ANGELES (NEXSTAR) – Over the last few years, FOX has become the powerhouse station for broadcasting NFL games.  Part of the credit belongs to the on-air broadcasters.  However, much of the success rests with the people behind the scenes making things happen.

From the directors to producers, it’s a team with decades of experience.  However, that doesn’t mean they don’t get a little nervous on Super Bowl Sunday.

“Oh, it’s completely different.  It’s silly to pretend otherwise,” said FOX Sports producer Richie Zyontz. “It takes on a certain aura. And there’s an excitement and adrenaline.  You have to kind of counteract that.” 

“The adrenaline is certainly there when the teams come down the tunnel,” said Rich Russo, a director for FOX Sports. “I think we all get amped up.”

FOX says it might have 25-manned cameras and another 20 stationary cameras for your typical NFL broadcast.  On Super Bowl Sunday, the team doubles that. Russo says there are about 500 people working on a big game broadcast.

FOX is known for being innovative with its broadcasts.  They hope the Super Bowl is no different.

“We want to come up with new technology that makes sense,” Russo added. “We’re always looking to push the envelope.”

The leadership in the control room couldn’t be more confident viewers will get a Super Bowl broadcast to remember.

“Our crew is second to none,” Russo added.

You can watch the Super Bowl Sunday pitting the San Francisco 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
doleslogo

Veteran sports anchor Jack Doles hosts our weekly digital show Big Game Bound Thursdays at 1 p.m. ET. Each week, we spotlight the biggest storylines and games across the NFL utilizing our embedded reporters covering teams across the country. As always, we're keeping an eye on who might be headed to the Big Game in Miami!


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds



Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com