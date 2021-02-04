North Attleboro’s Anthony Sherman still making time for others while preparing for big game

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Even though North Attleboro native Anthony Sherman is busy preparing for Super Bowl LV, he’s still found time to impact his local community.

When Sherman, a fullback for the Kansas City Chiefs, learned fan Jace Ward was battling a rare brain tumor, he bought the 21-year-old and his father two tickets to the big game.

“I don’t know, I just had a feeling in my heart,” Sherman said. “I have extra tickets that I gave to him so that he could fulfill a lifelong dream.”

It was a surprise the Kansas City native wasn’t expecting.

“I was in such shock, my jaw locked up,” Ward said. “I couldn’t speak, I was so excited.

Sherman hopes that, once his season is officially over, he and Ward can meet in person.

That’s not the only act of kindness Sherman is taking part in. After the Super Bowl, he’s giving away his custome Ford F-250 pickup truck.

“It’s obviously my baby, but if we can raise a ton of money, then it’s all for a good cause,” he said. “Then it will be well worth it for sure.”

Sherman is giving away his truck through the E-3 Ranch Foundation, which was created by former Major League Baseball player Adam Laroche and his wife, which raises awareness about human trafficking.

“Victims of human trafficking are not as taken care of as they should be,” Sherman said. “It’s a terrible thing in this country and especially in the Kansas City area.

“I hope it raises a ton of money so we can do great things,” he continued.

While the majority of New Englanders are rooting for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sherman and the Chiefs are hoping to become the first repeat Super Bowl champions since the New England Patriots won in both 2003 and 2004.