North Attleboro native Anthony Sherman has town cheering for the Chiefs

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Long before Anthony Sherman began his NFL career and enjoyed the perks of a Super Bowl week in Miami, he was a Gatorade Player of the Year in Massachusetts playing for North Attleboro.

“When he first came in he had a man’s body so you knew right away there was something special physically and when you to know him and found out what kind of person he was you knew he could do something special,” said Don Johnson, the Red Rocketeers head coach.

Sherman is now part of the Kansas City Chiefs’ dynamic offense, led by reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes. Sherman is in his 9th year in the league and his 7th with the Chiefs that includes a Pro Bowl season.

While speaking at the opening night ceremony for the Super Bowl festivities in Miami, Sherman said he was grateful for his upbringing.

“For everyone that supported me back home for all those years ─ pop warner, high school, college, thank you,” he said.