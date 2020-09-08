NFL Football, Big Game Bound return Thursday

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Football fans, rejoice! The NFL’s regular season kicks off Thursday, September 10 and with that comes another season of “Big Game Bound” — Nexstar’s digital franchise bringing you the latest news and analysis each week.

Big Game Bound, which will be available via livestream and on demand, will be hosted by WOOD TV Sports Director Jack Doles. The show will spotlight the biggest games, key storylines and insight from reporters across the country who know Super Bowl-contending teams better than anyone else.

Big Game Bound will stream weekly during the regular season and playoffs and expand to a daily program the week of the Super Bowl in Tampa, Florida.

“Each year, Nexstar stations provide unmatched coverage of the biggest game in sports,” said Austin Kellerman, Nexstar’s Director of Digital Content. “With journalists across the country covering these teams each week, this stream allows you to hear from reporters who have unique, local insight into the NFL’s top teams.”

In 2019, Big Game Bound streams were viewed by millions of web users across multiple distribution platforms.

Big Game Bound will stream on more than 100 Nexstar websites nationwide every Thursday at 1 p.m. ET, beginning on Sept 10.