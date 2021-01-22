NFL Championship Weekend: Rare matchup for Brady, Rodgers; Bills look to upset defending champion Chiefs

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s rare that the last four teams standing in the NFL postseason feature the best four quarterbacks, but that’s what we get on championship Sunday in a juicy doubleheader.

Up first at 3:05 p.m. on FOX Providence is the NFC Championship game. And at last, we get to see Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady go head-to-head in the postseason.

Brady and the No. 5 seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won two straight road playoff games, including a 30-20 upset of the No. 2 seed New Orleans Saints. They enter Lambeau Field to face Rodgers and the top-seeded Green Bay Packers, fresh off a convincing 32-18 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Sunday’s game will be just the fourth time the two future Hall of Famers face one another. Brady has had the upper hand, winning two of the three matchups. Early weather forecast predicts a temperature in the mid 20s with the potential for some snow.

To close out the action, flip to WPRI 12 at 6:40 p.m. as the best teams in the AFC clash. The No. 1 seed Kansas City Chiefs host the conference championship game for the third consecutive year, a new record.

With QB Patrick Mahomes sidelined for the final quarter-plus last week against the Cleveland Browns, backup Chad Henne made just enough plays to help the Chiefs pull out a 22-17 win. Despite leaving the game, all signs point to a Mahomes return after he cleared concussion protocol and was a full participant at practice this week.

If the Chiefs want to repeat as AFC champions, they’ll have to beat the No. 2 seeded Buffalo Bills. The Bills are back in the AFC title game for the first time since they won four straight from 1990-93.

The upstart Bills are lead by 24-year-old quarterback Josh Allen who accumulated nearly 5,000 yards and was responsible for 46 touchdowns in the regular season. Allen is in the NFL MVP race along with Mahomes, Rodgers and Titans running back Derrick Henry.

