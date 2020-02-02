Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: State of the Bay
New England Nation on WPRI 12 & WPRI.com

NFL All-Time Team: Belichick, Brady among Patriots honored during Super Bowl pregame

The Big Game

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images

Full Coverage: The Big Game » | More from New England Nation »

MIAMI (WPRI) — They may not be playing in the Super Bowl, but Bill Belichick and several Patriots players, current and former, were still on the field down in Miami prior to kickoff for a ceremony honoring the league’s best coaches and players over the last century.

Belichick, Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Adam Vinatieri, John Hannah, Randy Moss, and the late Junior Seau were among the Patriot players and coaches named to the NFL’s All-Time Team in honor of the league’s 100th season.

  • MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Tom Brady of the New England Patriots looks on prior to Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Tom Brady of the New England Patriots talks with NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis of the Baltimore Ravens prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Former NFL player Rob Gronkowski looks on prior to Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Tom Brady of the New England Patriots talks with Hall of Famer Joe Montana prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots, Linda Holliday and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft look on prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Big Game Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

The Big Game: 49ers vs. Chiefs

More The Big Game
doleslogo

Veteran sports anchor Jack Doles hosts our weekly digital show Big Game Bound Thursdays at 1 p.m. ET. Each week, we spotlight the biggest storylines and games across the NFL utilizing our embedded reporters covering teams across the country. As always, we're keeping an eye on who might be headed to the Big Game in Miami!


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds



Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com