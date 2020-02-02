NFL All-Time Team: Belichick, Brady among Patriots honored during Super Bowl pregame

MIAMI (WPRI) — They may not be playing in the Super Bowl, but Bill Belichick and several Patriots players, current and former, were still on the field down in Miami prior to kickoff for a ceremony honoring the league’s best coaches and players over the last century.

Belichick, Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Adam Vinatieri, John Hannah, Randy Moss, and the late Junior Seau were among the Patriot players and coaches named to the NFL’s All-Time Team in honor of the league’s 100th season.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Tom Brady of the New England Patriots looks on prior to Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Tom Brady of the New England Patriots talks with NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis prior to Super Bowl LIV on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Former NFL player Rob Gronkowski looks on prior to Super Bowl LIV on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Tom Brady talks with Hall of Famer Joe Montana prior to Super Bowl LIV on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots, Linda Holliday and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft look on prior to Super Bowl LIV on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

