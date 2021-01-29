Mahomes talks challenges of quarantining this past season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – The year 2020 seemed to start off great with the Kansas City Chiefs winning the 2019 AFC Championship and their first Super Bowl title in 50 years. But then the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

On Thursday, as he prepares to head to his second straight Super Bowl, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes talked with the media about some of the challenges this past season of quarantining.

“It’s definitely been challenging,” Mahomes said. “Kind of how people have been trying to quarantine more and more as the playoffs go on. We’ve been doing it the entire season.”

Last fall, Mahomes and his fiancée Brittany Matthews announced they are expecting a baby girl.

“You just want to make sure obviously that I can play, but that the baby is healthy and so it’s been something that we’ve been keeping to ourself, our small group of people that kind of go in and out of our house,” Mahomes said. “My brother, my sister Lacey, but other than that it’s pretty much been us all season long.”

The Chiefs head down to Tampa next Friday as Mahomes and his team take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Feb. 7 for a chance to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles.