Breaking News
Members of the House to walk articles of impeachment over to the Senate
Live Now
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News

LockerRoom: Packers RG Billy Turner

The Big Game

by: Burke Griffin

Posted: / Updated:

Burke and George welcome Packers RG Billy Turner and they discuss the teams win over Seattle, his first year playing in Green Bay, and the chance to go to the Super Bowl if they can beat San Francisco on the road next Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
doleslogo

Veteran sports anchor Jack Doles hosts our weekly digital show Big Game Bound Thursdays at 1 p.m. ET. Each week, we spotlight the biggest storylines and games across the NFL utilizing our embedded reporters covering teams across the country. As always, we're keeping an eye on who might be headed to the Big Game in Miami!


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds



Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com