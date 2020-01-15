LockerRoom: Packers RG Billy Turner

Burke and George welcome Packers RG Billy Turner and they discuss the teams win over Seattle, his first year playing in Green Bay, and the chance to go to the Super Bowl if they can beat San Francisco on the road next Sunday.
Veteran sports anchor Jack Doles hosts our weekly digital show Big Game Bound Thursdays at 1 p.m. ET. Each week, we spotlight the biggest storylines and games across the NFL utilizing our embedded reporters covering teams across the country. As always, we're keeping an eye on who might be headed to the Big Game in Miami!
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds