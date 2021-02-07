BIG GAME COUNTDOWN THE GAME'S ON
Local athletic director reflects on being teammates with first woman to officiate a Super Bowl

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Ahead of the big game, people are usually thinking about the players and coaches.

However, referee Sarah Thomas is making headlines for being the first woman to ever officiate the Super Bowl.

12 News spoke with St. Mary Academy – Bay View Athletic Director, Jennifer Wasson, who played college basketball with Thomas at the University of Mobile in Alabama.

“She’s an athlete, she’s been in the big moment.”

On the court, she always knocked down the big shot.

“She’s a great free throw shooter and I could always count on the assist.”

But this time, it’s on the gridiron.

“She was a great teammate, she worked hard, she had a great jump shot and she was just an amazing friend.”

In the early 90’s, Thomas and Wasson played together on two championship teams.

Thomas became the NFL’s first female official in 2015.

When Wasson found out her former teammate was Big Game bound she says she wasn’t surprised.

“She is very hard working. Very determined and excelled at everything. Sarah’s passion is sports. What she is doing is giving young girls a vision.”

A vision Bay View Athletics strives for.

Just last Wednesday, Wasson, who also coaches the middle school basketball team at Bay View, celebrated National Girls and Women in Sports Day by showing them a story about Thomas.

“I didn’t tell them that we played together but I showed them the story and their eyes were just glued to the monitor and they were just really in awe and realizing hey these barriers are being broken for us.”

Wasson admits it’s been years since the former teammates spoke but she’s proud of the blazing path Thomas is setting for women worldwide.

“You know it’s exciting to have followed her career and see that she’s breaking barriers and becoming something great!”

BIG GAME COUNTDOWN THE GAME'S ON
