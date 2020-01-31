Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: State of the Bay
Live at 1pm ET: Romanowski sizes up Chiefs, 49ers defenses on Big Game Bound

The Big Game

Big Game Bound streams all week long at 1:00pm ET live from Radio Row in Miami

by: J.B. Biunno

Posted: / Updated:
Big Game Coverage on WPRI.com

MIAMI, Fla. — When it comes to formidable defenses, Bill Romanowski knows a thing or two.

The four-time Super Bowl Champion and former San Francisco 49er joins Big Game Bound Friday afternoon live on Radio Row in Miami Beach to breakdown the two defenses taking the field in the Big Game on Sunday.

Will the Kansas City defense be able to withstand the wear and tear of the 49er ground game? Can the San Francisco defense limit Patrick Mahomes and the aerial attack of the Chiefs?

Join WOOD-TV’s Jack Doles, WXIN’s Chris Hagan, WFLA’s J.B. Biunno and more special guests for our live show at 1pm eastern, 12c right here!

Big Game Bound streams live on this site all week long at 1pm eastern / 12c with guests previewing Super Bowl LIV between the Chiefs and 49ers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

