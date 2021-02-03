Just how well do Bucs, Chiefs fans know their teams?

The Big Game

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (KOIN) — The NFL is allowing 22,000 fans into Raymond James Stadium for this year’s Super Bowl, and with the big game being in Tampa, a lot of people were already there.

The Super Bowl is a big commitment for fans, financially and time-wise, and this year there’s an added strain of attending a big event during a pandemic. It’s also different since so many Buccaneer fans are already in town.

But just how well do these die-hard fans know their teams? We hit the streets in Tampa to find out.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

BIG GAME COUNTDOWN THE GAME'S ON
February 07 2021 06:30 pm

THE BIG GAME: Yianni Kourakis and Rosie Langello preview Super Bowl LV | Complete Coverage »
 

Enter to win! Big Game Best Seat in the House Contest

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams