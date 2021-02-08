‘It was awesome’: New England healthcare workers return from trip to Super Bowl

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Health care workers representing all six states in New England who were surprised with a trip to the Big Game are back home Monday morning.

The New England Patriots plane, carrying the group of 76 vaccinated workers, arrived at T.F. Green Airport just before 3 a.m.

Those on board included Holley Tucker, a Lifespan field hospital manager, and Bill McGuire, a long time nurse at Kent Hospital.

From there, the workers boarded buses to head to Patriot Place at Gillette Stadium. Even though they arrived around 4 a.m., it made no difference that they had been traveling all night because they were beaming with joy.

“It was awesome, absolutely awesome,” one healthcare worker said. “The Kraft family. The Patriots. Everything was just wonderful.”

Some fans did decide to stay in Tampa, but those who returned early Monday morning were seen brushing off their cars and heading home. Others were given rooms by the Renaissance Hotel to take a nap before continuing on with their day.

“It was such a good game,” another healthcare worker said. “It was just the cherry on top to see Tom and Gronk to win again. I’m from Boston, so it was awesome to see them. Born and raised.”

The entire trip was made possible by Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Last month, the NFL announced they were inviting approximately 7,500 vaccinated health care workers to the game as a way to thank and honor them for their service throughout the pandemic.