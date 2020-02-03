1  of  3
Former North Attleboro football star earns Super Bowl ring with Chiefs

Anthony Sherman of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on from the sideline during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A Super Bowl LIV ring will be coming to New England after all.

Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman threw a crucial block in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game that allowed running back Damien Williams to score a 38-yard touchdown, all but sealing the team’s 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Sherman, 31, was drafted out of the University of Connecticut by the Arizona Cardinals in 2011 and joined the Chiefs two years later. But before that — he was a Red Rocketeer at North Attleboro High School.

“It’s just amazing that you personally know somebody that’s in the Super Bowl. I don’t think many people can say that, and just to see them win too is just unbelievable,” said Mike Hart, one of Sherman’s former teammates who’s now a math teacher at the school as well as the head baseball coach and an assistant football coach.

“Ten years in the league and being able to get to the Super Bowl…not many people can say that,” said Derek Herber, who teaches history and also coaches football.

The school’s athletic director, Kurt Kummer, was the head football coach when Sherman was on the team. On Monday, he reminisced about that time as he flipped through a scrapbook full of pictures of Sherman.

“I always used to say that Anthony was the best football player I ever had or I ever saw, and he was a better kid,” Kummer said. “We’re happy for him, the entire team. It’s just amazing what Anthony’s been able to do.”

During the opening night ceremony in Miami, Sherman thanked everyone that’s supported him from his Pop Warner days all the way to football’s biggest stage.

