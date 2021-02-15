Daughter of Lombardi Trophy creator seeks apology from Tom Brady

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WPRI) — The daughter of the silversmith who created the first Vince Lombardi Trophy is asking for an apology from Tom Brady for throwing the trophy during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl boat parade last week.

Lorraine Grohs, of Fort Myers, Florida, told Fox 4 she lost sleep thinking about how the trophy her father put passion and pride into was treated.

“It just upset me that this trophy was disgraced and disrespected by being thrown as if it was a real football,” Grohs said. “I have a big history of this trophy being made by my father and it’s such an honor and I know all the craftsmen that made it when my dad was there also at Tiffany’s and it takes a lot of hard work.”

Grohs’ father, Greg Grohs, was the master silversmith at Tiffany & Co. from 1967 to 1994, where he crafted the very first Lombardi Trophy.

“I personally would like an apology,” Grohs told Fox 4. “Not just to me and my family and the other silversmiths, but to the fans, all the football fans the other team players.”

The Lombardi Trophy has been made in Rhode Island since 2017 at the Tiffany & Co. factory in Cumberland.