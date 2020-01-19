Closings & Delays
There are currently 17 active closings. Click for more details.

Chiefs’ Fisher fined over beer celebration, Budweiser tweets picture of check for $14K

The Big Game
Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher caught a lot of attention last week against the Texans when he took two beers from fans during a touchdown celebration and dumped them all over himself.

Unfortunately, not all attention is good attention. The NFL ended up fining Fisher $14,037 for unsportsmanlike conduct, NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero tweeted.

However, that wasn’t the end of the story. Less than three hours later, Budweiser tweeted a picture of a check for the exact same amount. It was made out to a “Charity of Eric Fisher’s Choice.”

This is only the most recent development in a two-second moment in time that had lasting effects.

Video of the celebration went viral after it happened, but it only took off from there. Budweiser, Bud Light and Eric Fisher then repaid Chiefs fans who were out two beers with a tower of beer of their choosing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
doleslogo

Veteran sports anchor Jack Doles hosts our weekly digital show Big Game Bound Thursdays at 1 p.m. ET. Each week, we spotlight the biggest storylines and games across the NFL utilizing our embedded reporters covering teams across the country. As always, we're keeping an eye on who might be headed to the Big Game in Miami!


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds



Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com