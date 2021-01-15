Catching up with Cameron Brate ahead of playoff matchup with Saints

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tight end Cameron Brate is now in his seventh season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and continues to play a significant role in their offense.

Brate, along with many of his teammates are enjoying their first-ever playoff appearance, now preparing for the Divisional Round against the Saints.

This week, News Channel 8’s Karen Loftus spoke with Brate about everything from making the post-season, to catching passes from Tom Brady, as well as his impressions of fellow tight end Rob Gronkowski and how his Goldendoodle, Archie, is handling some Instagram fame.

