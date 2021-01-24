Buccaneers headed to Super Bowl after defeating Packers 31-26

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Jones (33) fumbles after being hit by Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Jordan Whitehead (33) during the second half of the NFC championship NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

GREEN BAY (WPRI) — Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are headed to the Super Bowl in Tampa Bay after defeating the Green Bay Packers, 31-26.

To close out the action, flip to WPRI 12 at 6:40 p.m. as the best teams in the AFC clash. The No. 1 seed Kansas City Chiefs host the conference championship game for the third consecutive year, a new record.

With QB Patrick Mahomes sidelined for the final quarter-plus last week against the Cleveland Browns, backup Chad Henne made just enough plays to help the Chiefs pull out a 22-17 win. Despite leaving the game, all signs point to a Mahomes return after he cleared concussion protocol and was a full participant at practice this week.

If the Chiefs want to repeat as AFC champions, they’ll have to beat the No. 2 seeded Buffalo Bills. The Bills are back in the AFC title game for the first time since they won four straight from 1990-93.

The upstart Bills are lead by 24-year-old quarterback Josh Allen who accumulated nearly 5,000 yards and was responsible for 46 touchdowns in the regular season. Allen is in the NFL MVP race along with Mahomes, Rodgers and Titans running back Derrick Henry.

