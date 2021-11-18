INDIANAPOLIS – With the NFL season past the halfway point, it’s time to officially start talking about the muddled playoff picture.

Five teams are within a half game of the last playoff berth in the AFC, while in the NFC, five teams are battling for the first seed.

Week 11 kicks off with a rematch of Super Bowl LI as the Patriots visit the Falcons on Thursday Night Football.

This weekend’s marquee matchup is a playoff rematch as the Bills host the Colts.

Buffalo knocked Indianapolis out of the postseason last year. This year’s game will have major playoff implications as well as the Bills try to catch Tennessee for the AFC’s top spot and the Colts fight for a wildcard berth.

Indianapolis’ Chris Widlic joins host Chris Hagan to break down this game from the Colts’ perspective on “Big Game Bound.”

This week’s show will also have reports from Panthers, Chiefs and Steelers headquarters, plus the “Son of Sweetness” Jarrett Payton gives his weekly picks.