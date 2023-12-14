INDIANAPOLIS – With four games left in the NFL season, critical matchups await in Week 15.

In the NFC, five teams have 6-7 records as they vie for the final playoff spot. In the AFC, six teams sport identical 7-6 records as they try to secure a playoff berth.

It all sets the stage for another impactful week around the NFL.

Our Marquee Matchup features a pair of the AFC’s top teams, with the Baltimore Ravens (10-3) taking their AFC-best record into Jacksonville on Sunday night. The Jaguars (8-5) have lost two straight and need a win to keep their hold on the AFC South.

WXIN’s Chris Hagan previews the game with Allie Berube, who’s covering the Ravens beat.

Another key AFC game pits the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) against the Indianapolis Colts (7-6) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday. The Colts saw their four-game winning streak snapped last week, while the Steelers have lost three of four and will lean on backup Mitch Trubisky.

Our third featured game is an interconference battle between the surging Dallas Cowboys (10-3) and the Buffalo Bills (7-6). The Cowboys can punch their ticket to the playoffs win a win, while the Bills will try to keep pace in the crowded AFC after notching a key victory last week.

We’ll also look at the full slate of 16 games and get weekly picks from the “Son of Sweetness” himself, Jarrett Payton.

“Big Game Bound” streams Thursdays at 12 p.m. ET during the regular season and playoffs. It airs every day during Super Bowl week.