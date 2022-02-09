Big Game Bound: NFL legend Dick Butkus on Super Bowl experience in LA

The Big Game

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Bengals scored their first “touchdown” of Super Bowl LVI when they arrived in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Now it’s time for practice at UCLA and plenty of media obligations as the hype intensifies for their showdown with the Rams on Sunday night.

“Big Game Bound” continues its daily coverage leading up to Super Sunday with Chris Hagan and Jarrett Payton from SoFi Stadium in Southern California.

Legendary linebacker Dick Butkus joins the show with his experience at this year’s Super Bowl venue and take on what his beloved Bears have done this offseason.

Plus, The Athletic’s national NFL writer, Stephen Holder, joins Chris and Jarrett to talk about Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the league and Aaron Rodgers’ future in Green Bay.

