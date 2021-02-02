Big Game Bound: How does Belichick Rebuild Patriots?

The Big Game

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots are heading into a big off-season after not making the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

The team just came off its first losing season since 2000. After Tom Brady left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team didn’t fill his position to their expectations.

Cam Newton was a great addition in the locker room and was liked by head coach Bill Belichick, but ultimately failed to keep the team’s momentum going.

So what happens now? What does Belichick need to relaunch the Patriots?

In the above video, Yianni Kourakis breaks down all of the routes the team could potentially take.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

BIG GAME COUNTDOWN THE GAME'S ON
February 07 2021 06:30 pm

THE BIG GAME: Yianni Kourakis and Rosie Langello preview Super Bowl LV | Complete Coverage »
 

Enter to win! Big Game Best Seat in the House Contest

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
BIG GAME COUNTDOWN THE GAME'S ON
February 07 2021 06:30 pm

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 1/28/2020: Eli Sherman & Dr. Pablo Rodriguez

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams