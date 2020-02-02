Big Game Bound at 12 pm: It’s Game Day!

Can’t see the video player? Go here »

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — We’re just hours away from Super Bowl LIV and our Big Game Bound hosts Jack Doles, Chris Hagan, and J.B. Biunno are live from Hard Rock Stadium getting you ready for kickoff.

Today, they will be joined exclusively by 2020 Hall of Fame Inductee Edgerrin James, and legendary Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka will give his bizarre prediction for tonight’s game. Also, 2020 Hall of Fame Inductees Steve Atwater, Isaac Bruce, Bill Cowher, and Jimmie Johnson will pay a visit.

We’ll talk to 49ers offensive assistant Katie Sowers as she makes history becoming the first female coach in a Super Bowl and columnist Jerry Green, who is the only person alive to have covered every Super Bowl.

