Big Game Bound at 12 pm: It’s Game Day!

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — We’re just hours away from Super Bowl LIV and our Big Game Bound hosts Jack Doles, Chris Hagan, and J.B. Biunno are live from Hard Rock Stadium getting you ready for kickoff.

Today, they will be joined exclusively by 2020 Hall of Fame Inductee Edgerrin James, and legendary Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka will give his bizarre prediction for tonight’s game. Also, 2020 Hall of Fame Inductees Steve Atwater, Isaac Bruce, Bill Cowher, and Jimmie Johnson will pay a visit.

We’ll talk to 49ers offensive assistant Katie Sowers as she makes history becoming the first female coach in a Super Bowl and columnist Jerry Green, who is the only person alive to have covered every Super Bowl.

Veteran sports anchor Jack Doles hosts our weekly digital show Big Game Bound Thursdays at 1 p.m. ET. Each week, we spotlight the biggest storylines and games across the NFL utilizing our embedded reporters covering teams across the country. As always, we're keeping an eye on who might be headed to the Big Game in Miami!


