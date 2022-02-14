LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — The matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams Sunday prompted roughly 95,000 sports bets in Rhode Island.

The R.I. Department of Revenue (DOR) said Monday the amount of money wagered was up roughly 4.4% compared to last year, when Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucscaneers were the local favorite.

A spokesperson for the DOR said there were about 4,400 bets on the coin toss and roughly 3,700 bets on the first player to score a touchdown.

While the Rhode Island Lottery is expected to release dollar figures in its monthly report on Feb. 28, Rhode Islanders have bet upwards of $6 million on the Super Bowl in the past.

Rhode Island lawmakers put a framework for legalized sports betting into the state budget in 2018. It started at Twin River Casino in Lincoln and expanded shortly thereafter to Tiverton. It’s now also available online via an in-state app.

Rhode Island is one of 33 states and Washington, D.C. where sports gaming is legal, according to the American Gaming Association.

Massachusetts hasn’t yet legalized sports betting, but outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker tweeted his support Sunday saying, “We filed a bill in 2019 and again last year to make sports gaming legal. Mass. is losing out to neighboring states on this, especially during big games. Enjoy the Super Bowl, and let’s make sports gaming happen!”