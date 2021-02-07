76 New England health care workers board Patriots jet, head to Super Bowl LV

BOSTON (WPRI) — Health care workers representing all six states in New England boarded the Patriots jet on Sunday morning and headed down to Florida to attend Super Bowl LV.

The group of 76 vaccinated workers met at Logan Airport just before 9 a.m. The trip was made possible by Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Governor Charlie Baker, former Patriots wide receiver Matthew Slater and Patriots President Jonathan Kraft all addressed the front line workers before taking off for Tampa.

Those on board included Holley Tucker, a Lifespan field hospital manager and Bill McGuire, a long time nurse at Kent Hospital.

On the side of the jet, a decal was added that read “WHEN IT’S YOUR TURN, TAKE THE SHOT. GET VACCINATED.”

Once they arrive, the health care workers will attend the NFL TikTok Tailgate concert, which is being headlined by Miley Cyrus.

They also received a $100 VISA gift card, a Patriots gift bag and two-night complimentary stay at the Renaissance Hotel or Hilton Garden Inn at Patriot Place

Last month, the NFL announced they were inviting approximately 7,500 vaccinated health care workers to the game as a way to thank and honor them for their service throughout the pandemic.