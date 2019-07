NEWPORT, RI (WPRI) – On the heels of one of the most exciting Wimbledon finals in the history of tennis, the Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport is hoping to capitalize off the buzz around the game.

The Hall of Fame Open held early round matches on Monday with big names like American John Isner in town for the Van Alen Cup. The champion will be crowned on Sunday with the induction on Saturday featuring Li Na, Mary Pierce and Yevgeny Kafelnikov