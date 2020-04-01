Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport still hoping for July week of events

International Tennis Hall of Fame Week is one of Rhode Island’s signature events every summer. The Hall of Fame Open and induction attract thousands to Newport every July. But will this year’s event go on as planned? Like all things right now amidst coronavirus concerns, we just don’t know.

“We won’t really know until mid May for certain if we can have the event or not,” said CEO Todd Martin.

All of professional tennis’ ATP Tour has been pushed back until June 7th at the earliest. The French Open was pushed back to September and a meeting is set for Wednesday at Wimbledon to discuss the future of that signature event. If they can’t arrange for tennis at the All England Club, chances are it won’t happen the following week in Newport.

“Ultimately we are subject to see if ATP is safe with the international playing body traveling and if governor Raimondo is comfortable having conventions upwards of three thousand people,” Martin said.

Goran Ivanisevic and Conchita Martinez are the 2020 inductees.