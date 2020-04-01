Live Now
Watch The Rhode Show
Closings & Delays
There are currently 11 active closings. Click for more details.

Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport still hoping for July week of events

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

International Tennis Hall of Fame Week is one of Rhode Island’s signature events every summer. The Hall of Fame Open and induction attract thousands to Newport every July. But will this year’s event go on as planned? Like all things right now amidst coronavirus concerns, we just don’t know.

“We won’t really know until mid May for certain if we can have the event or not,” said CEO Todd Martin.

All of professional tennis’ ATP Tour has been pushed back until June 7th at the earliest. The French Open was pushed back to September and a meeting is set for Wednesday at Wimbledon to discuss the future of that signature event. If they can’t arrange for tennis at the All England Club, chances are it won’t happen the following week in Newport.

“Ultimately we are subject to see if ATP is safe with the international playing body traveling and if governor Raimondo is comfortable having conventions upwards of three thousand people,” Martin said.

Goran Ivanisevic and Conchita Martinez are the 2020 inductees.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com