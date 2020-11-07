Wendy’s Team of the Week: Tiverton Girls Field Hockey

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – In a brand new segment this Fall, Wendy’s Team of the Week, the 12 Sports team is highlighting a different fall sports team each week. The fifth team featured is Tiverton girls field hockey. The Division III champions in 2018, and runner-ups in 2019, have moved up a level this year and are competing in Division II. But the rise in competition has brought out the best in the Tigers. They sit at 3-1-1 in the league and have already clinched a playoff spot with two games to play.

Head coach Lauren Tavares and senior captain Lindsey Reimels join Morey Hershgordon to discuss the season so far and their hopes of returning to the top in 2020.

