Wendy’s Team of the Week: Lincoln Boys Soccer

Team of the Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – In a brand new segment this Fall, Wendy’s Team of the Week, the 12 Sports team is highlighting a different fall sports team each week. The fourth team featured is Lincoln boys soccer. The defending Division II champions are off to a 3-0 start this year, and halfway to a perfect regular season that consists of just six games.

Head coach John D’Aloisio and junior Thomas Corcoran join Morey Hershgordon to discuss the season so far and their hopes of repeating in 2020.

If you would like to nominate a local team, email us your submission at sports@wpri.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams