Wendy’s Team of the Week: La Salle Boys Cross Country

EAST PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – In a brand new segment this Fall, Wendy’s Team of the Week, the 12 Sports team is highlighting a different fall sports team each week. The latest team featured is La Salle boys cross country. One week ago, the Rams won the state title at Ponaganset High School.

Head coach Ken Skelley joined Morey Hershgordon to discuss the successful season, how the team overcame adversity and the impact of leader Georgetown commit Jack McLoughlin.

If you would like to nominate a local team, email us your submission at sports@wpri.com

