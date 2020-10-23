Wendy’s Team of the Week: East Greenwich Girls Cross Country

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – In a brand new segment this Fall, Wendy’s Team of the Week, the 12 Sports team is highlighting a different fall sports team each week. The third team featured is East Greenwich girls cross country. The defending state champion Avengers are off to a hot 8-0 start this year.

Head coach Erin Terry and senior Jessie Martin join Morey Hershgordon to discuss the season so far and their hopes of repeating in 2020.

If you would like to nominate a local team, email us your submission at sports@wpri.com