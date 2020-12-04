Wendy’s Team of the Week: Classical girls field hockey

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – In a brand new segment this Fall, Wendy’s Team of the Week, the 12 Sports team is highlighting a different fall sports team each week. The latest team featured is Classical girls field hockey. The Purple capped off a memorable season with a D3 title, the third in the program’s history.

Head coach Karen Hickey and senior captain Ella Boyan joined Morey Hershgordon to discuss the successful season.

If you would like to nominate a local team, email us your submission at sports@wpri.com