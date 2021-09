EAST PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Our Team of the Week returns this fall as we highlight the West Warwick girls volleyball team. The Wizards are coming off a Division II championship last season and have started strong this year with a 4-0 record so far.

Head coach Josh Malloy, and senior captains Aliyah Naseer and Mae D’Ambra join Taylor Begley in-studio to talk about the team’s success and what makes this group special.