Team of the Week: Paul Cuffee Boys Soccer

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – In a brand new segment this Fall, Wendy’s Team of the Week, the 12 Sports team is highlighting a different fall sports team each week. The latest team featured is Paul Cuffee boys soccer. The Navigators are in just their fifth season ever and after going winless a few years back they’ve rallied behind a strong senior class to clinch a playoff spot for the first time in school history.

Head coach Oscar Bermudes and senior captain Jose Nunez join Morey Hershgordon to discuss the growth of the program.

