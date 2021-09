(WPRI) – Our Team of the Week segment continues with the Lincoln boys soccer team. The Lions are a perfect 6-0 on the season so far. It’s not just the team that’s off to a great start, their senior captain Thomas Corcoran leads the state in scoring.

Lincoln won a Division II title in 2019 and followed that up by going undefeated in the 2020 regular season. Head coach John D’Aloisio and Corcoran join Taylor Begley in the studio to talk about the team’s success and its goals for 2021.