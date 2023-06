JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — This week’s Seasons Market Team of the Week is the Johnston softball team.

With just ten players on their roster, they hold a record of 11-5 and are coming off a tough 2-1 loss to Westerly in game one of the RIIL state playoffs.

The Panthers will play South Kingstown on June 6 in hopes of keeping their season alive.

Five of the ten players on the roster are seniors, who shared their thoughts (in the video attached) on the tight-knit environment that this team has.