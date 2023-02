(WPRI) — This week’s Seasons Market Team of the Week is the Johnston boys basketball team, who is heading into the playoffs with a 16-2 record. The Panthers take on the winner of Cranston West and Burrillville on Tuesday night at Johnston. Most recently, senior Derek Salvatore scored his 1,000th point against Lincoln.

Sam Knox is joined by head coach Mike Bedrosian, and featured in the Chemistry Quiz is Anthony Corsinetti and Derek Salvatore.