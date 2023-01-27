(WPRI) — This week’s Seasons Market Team of the Week is the Burrillville/Ponaganset/Bay View (BPB) girls hockey team. The Broncos are 7-1, towards the top of D1 after winning the D1 title last season.

Sam Knox is joined by head coach Courtney Lacey for a one-on-one interview. Featured in this week’s Chemistry Quiz is Allie Trimble and Emily Allard.

The Lady Broncos are coming off a 3-0 shutout win over Smithfield/Coventry/Moses Brown, who they will also play in their next game on February 2 on the road.