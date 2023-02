(WPRI) — This week’s Seasons Market Team of the Week is the Bishop Hendricken hockey team. The Hawks are 9-1-1 in league play and 12-4-1 overall. Their last loss was December 30 of 2022 against Warwick, but have been red hot since and have hit their stride heading into the most important time of the season.

Joining Sam Knox this week is assistant coach Ryan Perry for a one-on-one interview. The Chemistry Quiz is performed with seniors Stephen Nardelli and Nick Regine.