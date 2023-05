WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — This week’s Seasons Market Team of the Week is the Bishop Hendricken baseball team. After losing their first game of the season, the Hawks have won their last 11 games and stand at 11-1.

Led by senior left-handed pitcher Alex Clemmey, who is likely going to be selected in the early rounds of the 2023 MLB Draft, the Hawks have a firm grasp on the division one standings.

Hear from Clemmey in the video above.