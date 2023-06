TAUNTON, MA (WPRI) — This week’s Seasons Corner Market Team of the Week is the Taunton softball team, who will look to win their third straight D1 MIAA title on Sunday. The team is led by star pitcher Samantha Lincoln who is committed to play at Texas Tech.

Taunton’s baseball team is also in the D1 state title, which makes for a solid support system between the two programs.