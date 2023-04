(WPRI) — This week’s Seasons Market Team of the Week is the Pilgrim softball squad. After being a runner-up the last two seasons in D1, the team is motivated to bring a state title home to back to Warwick. Led by senior pitcher and PC commit Alyssa Twomey, the team is 3-0 to start the 2023 campaign. The Patriots took down La Salle in their first game of the season, a 3-2 nail-biter.