(WPRI) — This week’s Seasons Market Team of the Week is the Cumberland baseball team. The Clippers started the year 4-5, but turned it on in the middle of the season as they went on to win their first D-1 championship since 1993. On the way to that title, Cumberland defeated La Salle in a three-game series, after taking down Hendricken in the semi-finals.

The Clippers finished the season 17-9.