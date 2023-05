BARRINGTON (WPRI) — This week’s Seasons Market Team of the Week is the Barrington girls lacrosse team. The defending D1 state champions are one step closer to repeating after a quarterfinal win over La Salle this past Wednesday.

The Lady Eagles will take on East Greenwich in the semi-finals, who handed Barrington two losses during the regular season.

Barrington is 11-3 in league play this season.