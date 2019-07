KINGSTON, RI (WPRI) — The University of Rhode Island men’s basketball team announced on Monday former player and Director of Basketball Operations T.J. Buchanan has been promoted to assistant coach. Buchanan has been serving as the interim assistant coach during the absence of John Carroll, who left the program due to health reasons.

Buchanan played at Rhode Island from 2011-2015 and was a two-year captain for the Rams.