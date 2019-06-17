Sweeney, Cassidy hold exit interviews

Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney and head coach Bruce Cassidy spoke with the media on Monday following the players exit interviews on Friday. Sweeney says his number one priority is getting everyone healthy during the off-season, while noting free agency and addressing areas of concern.

Will Noel Acciari be a Bruin next season? Don Sweeney hopes so.



"You're never going to question his courage."@wpri12 @HendrickenHawks @FriarsHockey pic.twitter.com/IRUm4EpK2s — Ruthie Polinsky (@ruthiepolinsky) June 17, 2019

Sweeney was asked about the status of Johnston native, Noel Acciari, who enters free agency this summer. “We’d like to see Noel come back,” he says. “You’re never going to question his courage. He puts it all on the line.”