EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Caleb Surratt holds the lead for the second-straight day at the 61st Northeast Amateur. Surratt shot a 64 on Friday giving him a 3-shot advantage heading into Saturday’s final round at 12-under par.

Nicholas Dunlap, who played at the U.S. Open last weekend, shot a 63 in the third round. He’s tied for second at 9-under par heading into the final round.

“I played really well today,” he said. “Drove it great, which kind of held me back, I think, the first two days. Had a lot opportunities, a lot of wedges, kind of left it to my putter, made some putts and actually chipped it on 14 for eagle which helps.”

Surratt’s partner Luke Clanton stayed pace, shooting his third-straight 66. He’s tied with Dunlap, three shots back of the lead.

“All of us are playing the biggest amateur events in the world so to be in contention and winning one is pretty cool,” he said.