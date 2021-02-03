Stanley Dunbar makes history at Westerly High School as first African American head football coach

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — At just 30-years-old, Rhode Island native Stanley Dunbar is making history. He was hired as the first African American Head Football coach at Westerly high school.

“Forty years ago, 30 years ago…not a lot of people would have had these types of opportunities so I kind of see it as a privilege to be in this position,” Dunbar said. “When you’re a minority head coach and you come into a situation where you’re the first, I think you really have to strive to be great at what you do.”

Watch the full story in the video above.