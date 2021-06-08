Stacked field to return to Wannamoisett CC for Northeast Amateur

RUMFORD, R.I. – After not playing for the first time in nearly 60 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Northeast Amateur returns June 23-26 at Wannamoisett Country Club. Tournament chairman Ben Tuthill has once again assembled a deep field including many of the top junior and collegiate players in the country.

The field will include players from six countries and 46 different colleges and universities. Of the collegiate players set to tee it up, 20 were recently named to Division I PING All Region Teams.

This year’s field includes two members of the victorious U.S. Walker Cup team, Cole Hammer and Pierceson Coody of the University of Texas. Coody was named First Team All-American and will also play on the U.S. team in the Arnold Palmer Cup at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill. June 11-13th. The other Palmer Cup team members in our field this year include Dylan Menante of Pepperdine, who is fresh off helping his team to the NCAA National Championship.

The field also features a large group of New England and Rhode Island area talent. Chris Francour of the University of Rhode Island is coming off a strong season where he earned First Team All-Region honors. John Broderick, a 17 year old from Wellesley, Mass., is the reigning New England Amateur and Junior Amateur champ. Rhode Island Player of Year Jamie Lukowicz, former RIGA and New England Am champ Bobby Leopold, former RIGA Am champs and Notre Dame standouts

Davis Chatfield and Andrew O’Leary, four time RI Junior champ and Oklahoma standout Patrick Welch and Connecticut Am champ and Virginia standout Chris Fosdick are also in the field.