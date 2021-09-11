New England Nation - NFL Patriots coverage on WPRI 12 | WPRI.com

St. Rays makes statement, defeats North Kingstown 21-7

PAWTUCKET (WPRI) – St. Raphael and North Kingstown faced off Saturday at Max Read Field for the first game of their respective 2021 football seasons.

It was a slow start for both offenses. The first quarter was a scoreless one. St. Rays would get going first. The Saints led 8-0 at half.

The Saints would continue to add to their lead, going up 21-0. Moses Meus starred with a 73-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

The Skippers got on the board late, but it was too late. Division II St. Rays makes a statement, beating Division I North Kingstown 21-7.

